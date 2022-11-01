Cooper-Standard Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.71, revenue of $657.2M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:18 PM ETCooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Cooper-Standard press release (NYSE:CPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.71.
  • Revenue of $657.2M (+24.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 950 basis points vs. third quarter 2021
  • Quarter-end cash balance of $231 million; continuing strong total liquidity of $387 million.
  • Net new business awards on electric vehicles of $27 million in the quarter and $72 million year to date; Total net new business awards of $66 million in the quarter and $124 million year to date

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.