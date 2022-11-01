Cooper-Standard Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.71, revenue of $657.2M
Nov. 01, 2022 6:18 PM ETCooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cooper-Standard press release (NYSE:CPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.71.
- Revenue of $657.2M (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 950 basis points vs. third quarter 2021
- Quarter-end cash balance of $231 million; continuing strong total liquidity of $387 million.
- Net new business awards on electric vehicles of $27 million in the quarter and $72 million year to date; Total net new business awards of $66 million in the quarter and $124 million year to date
Comments