Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) +2.1% in Tuesday's trading after reporting Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.75/unit and a 38% Y/Y rise in revenues to a better than expected $6.59B.

Q3 net income fell to $83M from $104M in the year-earlier quarter, but adjusted EBITDA increased to $276M from $198M a year ago, reflecting higher reported fuel margins and the impact of recent acquisitions.

Q3 distributable cash flow rose to $196M from $146M in the same period a year ago; current quarter cash coverage was 2.2x, and trailing 12-months coverage was 1.8x.

Sunoco (SUN) sold ~2B gallons of fuel in the quarter, up 1% Y/Y; fuel margin for all gallons sold was $0.139/gallon for the quarter compared to $0.113/gallon a year earlier.

The company's leverage ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.7x at the end of Q3.

Sunoco (SUN) also said it acquired privately held terminal operator and fuel products distributor Peerless Oil & Chemicals for $70M, with the deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders.

Sunoco's (SUN) stock price return shows a 9% YTD gain and an 8% increase during the past year.