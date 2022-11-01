Southeast utilities team up to seek funding for regional hydrogen hub

Nov. 01, 2022

A coalition including major utility companies Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (DUK), PPL Corp.'s (PPL) Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities subsidiaries, Southern Company (SO) and the Tennessee Valley Authority unveiled plans Tuesday to pursue federal financial support for a hydrogen hub in the southeast U.S.

The newly formed coalition said it will respond to a recent funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes $8B for regional hydrogen hubs.

"Hydrogen may be poised to play a major role in addressing climate change and could be essential for each coalition member to meet its stated carbon reduction goals," the group said.

