CVS, Walgreens, Walmart said to read $12B opioid settlement - report
Nov. 01, 2022
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are said to have reached a tentative agreement to pay more than $12 billion to states and local government over the sale of opioid painkillers.
- CVS (CVS) is expected to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens (WBA) at least $4 billion and Walmart (WMT) will pay $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. The opioid settlement won't be finalized until enough states, cities and counties agree to it.
- A federal judge in Ohio ordered CVS (CVS), Walmart (WMT) and Walgreens (WBA) to pay a combined $650.6 million to two counties for the damage done by the opioid crisis, according to a report in August.
- The possible settlement comes after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) along with three major U.S. drug distributors reached a $26B settlement with a group of state attorneys general over claims that they helped fuel the nation’s opioid crisis in 2021.
- CVS is scheduled to report Q3 results on Wednesday.
