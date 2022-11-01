Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) reported its second-highest earnings as a listed company Tuesday, as Q3 net income of $42.43B rose 39% from the year-earlier quarter but fell from Q2's record $48B profit.

The Saudi oil producer, which is 94% state-owned, maintained its dividend at a total of $18.8B for the quarter, despite generating record free cash flow of $45B.

Aramco's (ARMCO) upstream business amassed $78B in income before taxes, while the downstream unit made a pre-tax loss of $1.1B, swinging from a year-ago profit of nearly $4B, largely driven by "inventory re-valuation losses" as prices of refined products fell.

Aramco (ARMCO) CEO Amin Nasser said while crude prices were weighed down by economic uncertainties in the period, the company believes demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade.

Nasser also said Aramco (ARMCO) would be an exception to the "global underinvestment in our sector" as it continues to raise production of oil and natural gas; the Saudis have criticized Western firms and investors for trying to transition to clean energy too quickly.

The Saudis also have criticized actions by the U.S. and others to draw down their petroleum reserves, saying they "could become painful in the months to come."