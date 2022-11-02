Gran Tierra GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.04, revenue of $168.4M

Nov. 02, 2022 12:23 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), GTE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gran Tierra press release (NYSE:GTE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $168.4M (+24.4% Y/Y).
  • Gran Tierra’s total average production for the Quarter was 30,391 BOPD, up 5% from third quarter 2021 and approximately flat with second quarter 2022.
  • The company’s fourth quarter-to-date 2022 total average production has been 32,291 BOPD.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 48% to $121M compared to $82M one year ago, and decreased 13% from $140M in the prior quarter. 
  • Funds flow from operations was $94M, up 36% from one year ago and down 10% from the prior quarter. 

