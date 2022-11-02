BOJ September meeting summary: Kuroda says making yield curve control more flexible a future option
Nov. 02, 2022 12:54 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday making the bank's yield curve control policy more flexible could be an option in the future.
- "If achievement of our 2 per cent inflation target comes into sight, making yield curve control more flexible could become an option," Kuroda told parliament.
- But he added that for the time being, the central bank must maintain ultra-low interest rates and keep downward pressure on the entire yield curve to support the economy.
- A few members said need to be vigilant to impact monetary tightening by some central banks could have on global markets.
- Members agreed Japan's economy is picking up.
- Several members said weak yen could hurt households, small firms and non-manufacturers.
- One member said weak yen has effect of pushing up domestic economic activity in long-term.
- Some members said must expand inbound tourism, capex, hike wages to maximise merits of weak yen.
- One member said various indicators on trend inflation rising.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
