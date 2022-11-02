Asia markets mixed as investors brace for another likely 75-basis-point rate hike by Fed

Japan -0.13%. BOJ Kuroda: Inflation impact from rising import prices likely to start diminishing in 2023.

BOJ Kuroda says weakening yen negative for Japan's economy.

BOJ Sep meeting minutes - concerns weak yen could hurt households, small firms, services.

China +1.24%.

Hong Kong +2.28%.

Australia +0.23%. Australian data - September Building permits -5.8% m/m (expected -7%).

Australian manufacturing PMI for October falls into contraction, 49.6.

India -0.12%.

Overnight in the U.S., major indices open higher at the start of the day but after the JOLTs job openings came in higher than expectations and reversed a lot of the declines from last month, the gains were trimmed and the price is turned into negative territory. The NASDAQ index is the weakest of the major indices with a decline of -0.89%. Dow industrial average fell minus 82.14 points or -0.25% at 32650.84; S&P index fell -15.94 points or -0.41% at 3856.03 and NASDAQ index fell -97.29 points at -0.89% at 10890.86.

South Korea inflation data for October. Core CPI rises its fastest since December 2008.

New Zealand Q3 unemployment rate 3.3% (vs. 3.2% expected).

Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel.

Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although investors were focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve outlook on future pace of interest rate hikes as the central bank’s policy meeting concludes later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,650.13 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also gained 0.2% to $1,652.10.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $19.63 per ounce, having hit a three-week peak on Tuesday. Platinum rose 0.4% to $946.18 and palladium was 0.5% higher at $1,889.47.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.22%; S&P 500 +0.30%; Nasdaq +0.47%.