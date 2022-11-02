Slate Office REIT reports Q3 results

Nov. 02, 2022 1:43 AM ETSlate Office REIT (SLTTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Slate Office REIT press release (OTC:SLTTF): Q3 AFFO of $0.13.
  • Revenue of $50.96M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.45M.
  • The REIT completed 109,060 square feet of total leasing in the quarter at a weighted average rental rate spread of 11.9%.
  • Same property net operating income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $0.5M or 2.1% over the prior quarter.
  • The weighted average lease term in the REIT’s portfolio is 5.6 years and 65.1% of tenants are government or high-quality credit tenants

