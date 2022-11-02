mCloud Technologies receives Nasdaq non-compliance receipt
Nov. 02, 2022
- mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) received a notice from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities for continued listing on the exchange.
- On Oct.26, Nasdaq had notified the company that it had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 business days as part of the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The notification of deficiency and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of mCloud common shares. mCloud will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "MCLD."
- The company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or April 24, 2023, to regain compliance.
- mCloud's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notice and the company fully intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
