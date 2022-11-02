mCloud Technologies receives Nasdaq non-compliance receipt

Nov. 02, 2022 2:42 AM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), MCLDF, MCLD:CA, MCLDWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) received a notice from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities for continued listing on the exchange.
  • On Oct.26, Nasdaq had notified the company that it had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 business days as part of the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The notification of deficiency and has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of mCloud common shares. mCloud will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "MCLD."
  • The company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or April 24, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • mCloud's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notice and the company fully intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
  • Earlier, mCloud stock gains 16% postmarket on Google Cloud integration, $12.5M funding.

