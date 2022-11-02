Arcturus Therapeutics announces collaboration with CSL Seqirus

Nov. 02, 2022 2:50 AM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), CSLLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) surges 32,4% after-hours on Tuesday after the firm enters a strategic collaboration with CSL Seqirus to provide former with a license to their self-amplifying mRNA technology to support the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, pandemic preparedness, as well as three other globally prevalent respiratory infectious diseases
  • CSL Seqirus' vaccine portfolio includes the world's second largest influenza vaccine franchise.
  • CSL Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY).
  • Arcturus to receive upfront payment of $200M and more than $4B in potential development and commercial milestones.
  • 40% profit sharing for COVID-19 vaccines, up to double digit royalties for influenza, pandemic preparedness and three additional respiratory infectious disease vaccines.
  • The integration combines Arcturus’ self-amplifying mRNA vaccine technologies with CSL’s world-leading capabilities as a commercial scale manufacturer and global distributor of influenza and pandemic vaccines.

