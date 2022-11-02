AudioCodes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.03, revenue of $69.7M misses by $0.71M

Nov. 02, 2022 3:04 AM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AudioCodes press release (NASDAQ:AUDC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $69.7M (+9.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.71M.
  • Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.2%.
  • Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.5%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1M for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continued to grow and reached a level of $28M ARR, nearly 100% growth over the year ago period, putting us well on track to achieve our 2022 target of over $30M.

