GSK Non-GAAP EPS of 46.90p, revenue of £7.8B; raises FY22 guidance and expect good momentum in 2023

Nov. 02, 2022 3:16 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GSK press release (NYSE:GSK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of 46.90p.
  • Revenue of £7.8B (+17.6% Y/Y); +9% CER.
  • Specialty Medicines £2.7B +36% AER, +24% CER; HIV +19% AER, +7% CER; Oncology +28% AER, +19% CER; Immuno-inflammation and other specialty +29% AER +17% CER; COVID-19 solutions (Xevudy) sales £0.4B.
  • Vaccines £2.5B +14% AER, +5% CER; Shingrix £760M +51% AER, +36% CER; General Medicines £2.6B +7% AER, +1% CER.
  • Total continuing operating margin 15.2%.
  • Total EPS 255.9p >100% AER.
  • Q3 2022 continuing cash generated from operations £1.9B.
  • Free cash flow £0.7B.
  • 2022 Guidance raised: "Expect to deliver growth in sales of between 8% to 10% CER and growth in 2022 adjusted operating profit of between 15% to 17% CER .
  • 2022 guidance excludes any contribution from COVID-19 solutions.
  • Adjusted Earnings per share is expected to grow around 1 per cent lower than operating profit. We have delivered a strong nine-month performance ahead of our full-year guidance. In the fourth quarter, we anticipate continued strong sales growth and a relatively higher rate of R&D spending, reflecting the dynamics of prior year comparisons, in-year phasing, and continued targeted commercial investment."

