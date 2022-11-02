i3 Energy reports Q3 results
- i3 Energy press release (OTCPK:ITEEF): Q3 record corporate production exceeding 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boepd") achieved in October with forecasts in line to reach 24,000 boepd prior to year-end.
- Average Q3 production of 20,571 boepd, comprised of 64.2 mmcf/d, 5,038 barrels per day ("bbl/d") of natural gas liquids, 4,396 bbl/d of oil & condensate and 440 boepd of royalty interest production.
- Full-year 2022 net operating income is now forecast to be approximately $172M based on current strip pricing.
- i3 announced an increase in its 2022 capital budget by up to 100%, to $97 million.
- The Enlarged Capital Budget remains on track to deliver peak production above 24,000 boepd before year-end 2022. i3's full year 2022 NOI is forecasted to be approximately USD 170 million based on current strip prices.
