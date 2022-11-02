i3 Energy reports Q3 results

Nov. 02, 2022 3:40 AM ETi3 Energy Plc (ITEEF), ITE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • i3 Energy press release (OTCPK:ITEEF): Q3 record corporate production exceeding 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boepd") achieved in October with forecasts in line to reach 24,000 boepd prior to year-end.
  • Average Q3 production of 20,571 boepd, comprised of 64.2 mmcf/d, 5,038 barrels per day ("bbl/d") of natural gas liquids, 4,396 bbl/d of oil & condensate and 440 boepd of royalty interest production.
  • Full-year 2022 net operating income is now forecast to be approximately $172M based on current strip pricing.
  • i3 announced an increase in its 2022 capital budget by up to 100%, to $97 million.
  • The Enlarged Capital Budget remains on track to deliver peak production above 24,000 boepd before year-end 2022. i3's full year 2022 NOI is forecasted to be approximately USD 170 million based on current strip prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.