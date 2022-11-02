MULTICONSULT ASA ADR reports Q3 results

  • MULTICONSULT ASA ADR press release (OTCPK:MLTCY): Q3 EPS of NOK 1.75.
  • Revenue of NOK 876M (+13.8% Y/Y). The organic revenue growth was 7.9 per cent driven by higher billing rates, increased billing ratio and higher number of employees.
  • EBITA of NOK 67.8M, equal to 7.7% EBITA margin.
  • Strong order intake of NOK 945M.
  • "The market outlook for Multiconsult’s services is expected to remain good supported by high activity level both in the public and private sector. Opportunities in the pipeline are at a high level and the overall outlook for the market in Multiconsult’s four business areas remains generally strong. Multiconsult experience a strong market in the traditional consultancy and engineering market within the construction industry. "

