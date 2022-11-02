Novo Nordisk reports Q3 results; updates FY22 guidance range
- Novo Nordisk press release (NVO): Q3 net profit increased by 19% to DKK 14,405M and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% to DKK 6.34
- Revenue of DKK 45.57B (+27.9% Y/Y).
- The gross margin was 84.2% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 83.0% in the same period last year.
- Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment was DKK 7.2B compared with DKK 4.3B in 2021.
- Outlook 2022: For 2022, sales growth is now expected to be 14% to17% at CER (prior 12% to 16%). Operating profit growth is now expected to be 13% to 16% at CER (prior 11% to 15%).
- For 2022, Novo Nordisk now expects financial items to amount to a loss of around DKK 6.6 billion, mainly reflecting losses associated with foreign exchange hedging contracts.
- The effective tax rate for 2022 is still expected to be in the range of 20-22%.
- Capital expenditure is still expected to be around DKK 12 billion in 2022 primarily relating to investments in additional capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredient production at existing manufacturing sites.
- Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses are now expected to be around DKK 7.0 billion.
- The free cash flow is now expected to be DKK 54-59 billion, partially reflecting the acquisition of Forma Therapeutics Inc
