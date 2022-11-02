Novo Nordisk reports Q3 results; updates FY22 guidance range

Nov. 02, 2022 3:59 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), NONOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Novo Nordisk press release (NVO): Q3 net profit increased by 19% to DKK 14,405M and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% to DKK 6.34
  • Revenue of DKK 45.57B (+27.9% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin was 84.2% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with 83.0% in the same period last year.
  • Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment was DKK 7.2B compared with DKK 4.3B in 2021.
  • Outlook 2022: For 2022, sales growth is now expected to be 14% to17% at CER (prior 12% to 16%). Operating profit growth is now expected to be 13% to 16% at CER (prior 11% to 15%).
  • For 2022, Novo Nordisk now expects financial items to amount to a loss of around DKK 6.6 billion, mainly reflecting losses associated with foreign exchange hedging contracts.
  • The effective tax rate for 2022 is still expected to be in the range of 20-22%.
  • Capital expenditure is still expected to be around DKK 12 billion in 2022 primarily relating to investments in additional capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredient production at existing manufacturing sites.
  • Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses are now expected to be around DKK 7.0 billion.
  • The free cash flow is now expected to be DKK 54-59 billion, partially reflecting the acquisition of Forma Therapeutics Inc

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.