Cedar Fair reports mixed Q3 earnings; to achieve new all-time highs for net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022

Nov. 02, 2022 4:04 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cedar Fair press release (NYSE:FUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $5.86 beats by $2.00.
  • Revenue of $843.06M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $16.91M.
  • Operating days in the third quarter of 2022 totaled 1,088, compared to 988 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $362M, an increase of $29M from the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $7M, or 2%.
  • As of Sept. 25, 2022, the company’s total net leverage on a trailing 12-month basis was 3.7x Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Record-setting pace through October supports expectations that Cedar Fair will achieve new all-time highs for net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

