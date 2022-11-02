Germany trade surplus continues to narrow
- The trade surplus in Germany fell to €9 billion in September of 2022 from €16.1 billion a year earlier. Exports were up 20.3% year-on-year to reach a new record high of €142.4 billion and imports rose at a faster 30.7% to also top an all-time high of €133.4 billion.
- On a seasonally adjusted basis, the German trade surplus increased to €3.7 billion from €1.2 billion in August, as exports went down 0.5% to €134.5 and imports sank 2.3% to €130.8 billion, the biggest fall since January.
- Sales fell 1.7% to the EU while those to countries outside the EU went up 1%, namely the US (5.6%). On the other hand, shipments to China declined 2% and to Russia 5.4%.
- Imports from the EU decreased 1.2% and purchases from non-EU countries were also lower (-3.4%), namely from the US (-1.3%) and Russia (-33.1%). Imports from China however, rose 5.4%.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.
Comments