GSK raises FY22 outlook as Q3 sales grow on Specialty Medicines, Shingrix

GSK (NYSE:GSK) saw Q3 sales driven by its Specialty Medicines business and shingles vaccine Shingrix, which also prompted the company to raise its FY22 outlook and expect good momentum in 2023.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS rose +23% Y/Y at actual exchange rates (AER) (+11% at constant exchange rates - CER) to £0.469, while total sales grew +18% Y/Y to ~£7.83B.

“GSK has delivered another quarter of excellent performance, with strong growth in Specialty Medicines, record sales for our shingles vaccine, Shingrix, and further improvements in adjusted operating profit," said GSK CEO Emma Walmsley.

Specialty Medicines sales increased +36% Y/Y to £2.75B.

HIV portfolio sales increased +19% Y/Y to £1.49B. Sales of Dolutegravir products grew +11% (+1 CER) Y/Y to £1.33B.

Meanwhile, Oncology sales rose +28% Y/Y to £164M.

Immuno-inflammation, Respiratory and Other sales grew +29% Y/Y to £688M. Benlysta sales increased 29% Y/Y to 308.

The company noted asthma therapy Seretide/Advair sales of £265M continued to be eroded by generic competition, falling -18% Y/Y.

Sales of COVID-19 therapy Xevudy, which is developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) were ~£411M (in Q2 2022 the sales were £466M).

The British pharma giant said the majority of expected COVID-19 solutions sales for 2022 have been achieved YTD and the company expects the sales of these products will be substantially lower going forward.

GSK added that sales of COVID-19 solutions for 2022 are at a reduced profit contribution compared with 2021 due to the increased proportion of lower-margin Xevudy sales.

Vaccines segment grew +14% Y/Y to ~£2.48B. Shingrix sales grew 51% Y/Y to £760M. Meningitis portfolio grew +25% Y/Y to £441M.

GSK noted that growth in Vaccines reflected a favorable comparator in 2021 which was impacted by COVID-19 related disruptions in several markets and strong commercial execution of Shingrix. However, growth was partially offset by MMR/V vaccines supply constraints and U.S. CDC stockpile borrows.

Influenza vaccine grew +1% (-7% CER) Y/Y to £388M.

General Medicines segment sales grew +7% Y/Y to £2.60B. The company added that growth was mainly driven by Trelegy in respiratory and the post-pandemic rebound of the antibiotic market, but partially offset by the impact of generic competition in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

Trelegy Ellipta sales increased +43% Y/Y to £465M.

Other metrics: Cash flow from operations attributable to continuing operations declined -12% Y/Y to £1.91B.

Dividend: GSK said dividend of 13.75p/share declared for Q3 2022 and no change to expected dividend from the company of 61.25p/share for FY 2022.

Outlook 2022:

"We are again raising our full-year guidance and expect good momentum in 2023, further strengthening our confidence in our performance outlooks, driven by Shingrix global expansion and expected new launches including our new RSV vaccine," said Walmsley.

The company expect full year 2022 sales growth between 8% to 10% at CER (previous forecast during Q2 results 6% to 8%) and Adjusted operating profit growth between 15% to 17% at CER (previously 13% to 15%).

GSK expects adjusted EPS to grow around 1% lower than operating profit.

Q4 outlook: In Q4, GSK expects continued strong sales growth and a relatively higher rate of R&D spending, reflecting the dynamics of prior year comparisons, in-year phasing, and continued targeted commercial investment.

GSK +1.05% to $33.81 premarket Nov. 2