ACI Worldwide reports mixed Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 5:06 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:ACIW): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $307M (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $7.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $46M.
- New ARR bookings were up 35% versus Q3 2021 and up 40% on a year-to-date basis.
- Reaffirming full-year 2022 revenue guidance on a constant currency basis: On a constant currency basis, ACI is reiterating its full-year 2022 guidance provided on September 1, 2022. The company is adjusting its revenue guidance only to account for FX fluctuations. ACI expects 2022 revenue to be in a range of $1.39 billion to $1.405 billion vs. consensus of $1.42B.
- Despite the solid revenue performance, FX and inflation are pressuring EBITDA in the near term. The impact of inflation is limited to the interchange component of the company’s Biller segment. As a result, ACI expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $365 million to $380 million.
