Nio confirms production affected by Covid restrictions
Nov. 02, 2022
- The ongoing Covid restrictions in China are affecting operations at Nio's (NYSE:NIO) plants, hurting production and delivery schedules, confirmed a company source on Wednesday.
- On Tuesday, local media reported that Nio (NIO) temporarily paused production at two plants in Hefei, Anhui province amid local Covid prevention and control requirements. The news was confirmed by Cailian today which cited a source at the company.
- Since mid-October, the Chinese EV maker's production has started to face challenges amid Covid curbs. According to the report, Nio's JAC-NIO F1 plant was originally planned to shut down production for 3-5 days, but then the lockdown time was extended leading to greater impact on the overall production and delivery pace.
- Its F2 plant in NeoPark has also been under closed management recently, the report said, with the plant's vehicle assembly line suspended.
- Elsewhere, U.S. listed shares of Nio (NIO) have gained yesterday after the company's latest deliveries update. The company delivered 10,059 vehicles in October, down 7.5% from 10,878 in September and up 174.31% Y/Y.
- Shares were up around 3% in premarket hours
