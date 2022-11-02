S&P futures drift predictably as Fed decision nears

Stock index futures and rates are noncommittal Wednesday as the market waits for what the Fed has to say.

S&P futures (SPX) and Dow futures (INDU) are little changed, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.2% are slightly higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 1 basis point to 4.04% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 3 basis points to 4.51%.

The Fed decision is almost a foregone conclusion as far as the market is concerned, with fed funds futures pricing in an 88% chance of a hike of 75 basis points.

"But the more important question for markets today (and where there’s considerably more doubt) is whether the Fed might signal a downshift in the pace of hikes at subsequent meetings," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "This is a tricky balancing act for them, since any signal of a pivot risks leading to easier financial conditions that makes their job of bringing down inflation even harder."

"That was what happened after the July meeting, where investors interpreted matters in a dovish light, and the Fed had to reiterate their hawkish intent, culminating in Chair Powell’s August speech at Jackson Hole," Reid said. Powell will likely "leave open the prospects of another 75bp hike in December, but present a strong base case for downshifting the pace of hikes by early 2023 at the latest."

Before the Fed there will be more data on the labor market. ADP's measure of October private payrolls comes before the opening bell. Economists are looking for a rise of 195K, down from 208K in September.

"Yesterday’s US job openings data reminded investors of the perils of real time information," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "There was a bounce-back in the numbers - large swings and big revisions are increasingly common. And the data does not do what it says. JOLTs data does not report job openings, it reports a fraction of job openings (and that fraction may not be stable)."

Among active issues, Chegg is soaring following a strong earnings report.