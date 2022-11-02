A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S GAAP EPS of $487.00, revenue of $22.77B beats by $910M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:53 AM ETA.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY), AMKBF, AMKAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S press release (OTCPK:AMKBY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $487.00.
- Revenue of $22.77B beats by $910M.
- CEO comment: "For the first time, revenue in Logistics exceeded USD 4bn in one quarter, and we expect to continue to outgrow the market in Logistics based on new customer wins. With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon. This weighs on consumer purchasing power which in turn impacts global transportation and logistics demand. While we expect a slow-down of the global economy to lead to a softer market in Ocean, we will continue to pursue the growth opportunities within our Logistics business. As a trusted partner we are ready to support our customers in rethinking their supply chain needs through what is likely to be a period of a more volatile business environment.”
