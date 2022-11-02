Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) shares rose pre-market on Wednesday after the company raised its FY22 outlook following its Q3 results.

The diabetes-focused drugmaker saw Q3 GAAP EPS grow +20% Y/Y to DKK6.34, while net profit increase +19% to DKK14.41B.

The Denmark-based company's Q3 net sales grew +28% (+15% at constant exchange rates -CER) Y/Y DKK45.57BB.

"We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first nine months of 2022 which has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year. The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1-based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic," said President and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.

Diabetes care segment sales grew 26% Y/Y to DKK 36.13B in Q3.

Total Sales from GLP-1 therapies segment increased +62% Y/Y to DKK22.37B.

Blockbuster drugs Ozempic (semaglutide) sales rose (+63% at CER) Y/Y to ~DKK16.39B, Rybelsus revenue increased (+101% at CER) Y/Y to DKK3.01B.

However, Victoza saw a decline in sales of (-26% at CER) Y/Y to DKK2.97B.

Total Sales from insulin portfolio declined -7% Y/Y (-15%at CER) to DKK12.96B.

Total Obesity care segment sales increased 81% Y/Y to DKK4.33B. Weight loss drug Saxenda revenue increased 69% to ~DKK3.17B, while new weight loss drug Wegovy, which is also a version of semaglutide, generated sales of DKK1.16B +123% Y/Y.

Rare disease segment sales grew +13% Y/Y to DKK5.116B.

Other metrics: Operating profit increased +32% Y/Y to ~DKK20.18B. Operating margin was 44.3%, compared to 42.8% in Q3 2021.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) free cash flow increased +1% Y/Y to ~DKK19.77B.

Stock buyback program: As of Oct 31. Novo bought back ~21.53M B shares worth DKK16.60B as part of the overall share repurchase program of up to DKK24B.

Outlook:

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it now expects FY22 sales growth to be 14% to 17% (at CER) compared to prior forecast during Q2 results 12% to 16%. Sales growth (as reported) is expected to be ~10 percentage points higher than at CER, compared to prior guidance of ~9 percentage points higher than at CER.

The company expects operating profit growth to be between 13% to 16% at CER, previously 11% to 15%. Operating profit as reported) is expected to be ~15 percentage points higher than at CER, compared to prior guidance of 14 percentage points higher than at CER.

NVO +4.74% to $111.47 premarket Nov. 2