Nextech AR Solutions, CEO Evan Gappelberg buy Arway shares

Nov. 02, 2022 5:59 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) and CEO Evan Gappelberg have acquired securities of Arway.
  • Gappelberg took ownership of 2,753,933 Arway common shares, while Nextech (OTCQB:NEXCF) acquired 12.99M Arway shares.
  • The shares were bought in connection with a plan of arrangement involving Nextech, Arway and 1373222 BC pursuant to the provisions of Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act.
  • As of October 25, 2022, Nextech acquired 15.99M Arway shares representing approximately 60% of all issued and outstanding Arway shares. Folllowing the recent transaction, the firm immediately transferred 3M of such Arway shares to third parties.
  • Gappelberg acquired 2,753,933 Arway shares representing approximately 10.3% of all issued and outstanding Arway shares as of October 25, 2022. Immediately before the acquisition, Gappelberg held no Arway shares.

