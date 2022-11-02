United Therapeutics GAAP EPS of $4.91 beats by $1.10, revenue of $516M beats by $22.54M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:02 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- United Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:UTHR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.91 beats by $1.10.
- Revenue of $516M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $22.54M.
- “We are extremely pleased to have achieved several commercial milestones in the third quarter, highlighted by Tyvaso becoming our first $1 billion annual run rate product,” said Michael Benkowitz, President and Chief Operating Officer of United Therapeutics. “Tyvaso DPI has provided a catalyst to our growth trajectory and has us well positioned to achieve our goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso by the end of the year.”
