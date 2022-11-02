TE Connectivity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.36B beats by $150M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:04 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity press release (NYSE:TEL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.88 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.36B (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- Order levels were $4.3B with a book to bill of 0.98.
- For 1Q23, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.75B, reflecting a decrease of 2% on a reported basis and an increase of 9% on an organic basis year over year vs. consensus of $3.94B (+3.07%). GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.31, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.50 vs. consensus of $1.75.
