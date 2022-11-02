Generac reports Q3 earnings beat; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 6:04 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Generac press release (NYSE:GNRC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+15.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $184M, or 16.9% of net sales, as compared to $209M, or 22.2% of net sales, in the prior year.
  • FY22 outlook: Generac expects its full-year 2022 net sales growth to be approximately 22 to 24% vs. estimated growth of 22.78% Y/Y as compared to the prior year, which includes approximately 5 to 7% net impact from acquisitions and foreign currency.
  • Additionally, the company expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 9.0 to 10.0% for the full-year 2022. This net income guidance includes the impact of the aforementioned $55.3 million of third quarter pre-tax charges. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

