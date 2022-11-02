Cenovus Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.81 misses by C$0.04, revenue of C$20.09B
- Cenovus Energy press release (NYSE:CVE): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.81 misses by C$0.04.
- Revenue of C$17.5B, down from C$19.2B in the second quarter, mainly due to lower benchmark commodity prices, which drove reduced prices for the company’s products across the upstream and downstream businesses.
- “Solid operating performance at our upstream assets drove another strong quarter for Cenovus, even with increased commodity price volatility,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are delivering on our shareholder returns framework, reducing our net debt and providing enhanced value through continued share buybacks and dividends, including declaring our first variable dividend.”
