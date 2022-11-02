eXp World GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.24B misses by $70M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:10 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- eXp World press release (NASDAQ:EXPI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.24B (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Gross profit increased 17% to $93.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $12.3 million.
- As of Sept. 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $134.5 million, compared to $98.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. The Company repurchased approximately $59.8 million of common stock during the third quarter of 2022.
- The Company paid a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.045 per share of common stock on Aug. 29, 2022.
Comments