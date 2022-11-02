eXp World GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.24B misses by $70M

Nov. 02, 2022 6:10 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • eXp World press release (NASDAQ:EXPI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.24B (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Gross profit increased 17% to $93.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $12.3 million.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $134.5 million, compared to $98.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. The Company repurchased approximately $59.8 million of common stock during the third quarter of 2022.
  • The Company paid a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.045 per share of common stock on Aug. 29, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.