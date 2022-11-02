SiteOne Landscape GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.1B beats by $70M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 6:13 AM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $135.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%
  • Outlook: For Fiscal 2022, we now expect our Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $455 million to $470 million, which represents 10% to 13% growth over our exceptional Fiscal 2021 result. This compares to our prior guidance range of $440 million to $460 million. Our guidance does not include any contributions from unannounced acquisitions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.