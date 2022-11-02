SiteOne Landscape GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.1B beats by $70M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 6:13 AM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.1B (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $135.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%
- Outlook: For Fiscal 2022, we now expect our Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $455 million to $470 million, which represents 10% to 13% growth over our exceptional Fiscal 2021 result. This compares to our prior guidance range of $440 million to $460 million. Our guidance does not include any contributions from unannounced acquisitions.
