LivaNova PLC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03, revenue of $252.6M beats by $5.81M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:16 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LivaNova PLC press release (NASDAQ:LIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $252.6M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
- FY2022 Outlook: The company continues to expect revenue to grow between 4% and 6% on a constant-currency basis, excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture. Foreign currency is now expected to be a 5% headwind. Adjusted diluted EPS remains in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 vs. consensus of $2.40., assuming a fully diluted share count of 54M. Adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $60M to $80M.
