LivaNova PLC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03, revenue of $252.6M beats by $5.81M

Nov. 02, 2022 6:16 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • LivaNova PLC press release (NASDAQ:LIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $252.6M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: The company continues to expect revenue to grow between 4% and 6% on a constant-currency basis, excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture. Foreign currency is now expected to be a 5% headwind. Adjusted diluted EPS remains in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 vs. consensus of $2.40., assuming a fully diluted share count of 54M. Adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $60M to $80M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.