Gentherm reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 6:18 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gentherm press release (NASDAQ:THRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $332.96M (+36.8% Y/Y) beats by $18.39M.
- The company maintains its total company full-year 2022 guidance but updates acquisition assumptions that were initially provided in its second quarter 2022 earnings release on August 2, 2022: Product revenues between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion vs. consensus of $1.18B.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin between 10% and 12% of product revenues.
- Full-year effective tax rate between 29% and 31%.
- Capital expenditures between $50 million and $60 million.
