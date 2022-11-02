Gentherm reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 6:18 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gentherm press release (NASDAQ:THRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $332.96M (+36.8% Y/Y) beats by $18.39M.
  • The company maintains its total company full-year 2022 guidance but updates acquisition assumptions that were initially provided in its second quarter 2022 earnings release on August 2, 2022: Product revenues between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion vs. consensus of $1.18B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 10% and 12% of product revenues.
  • Full-year effective tax rate between 29% and 31%.
  • Capital expenditures between $50 million and $60 million.

