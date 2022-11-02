Fresh Del Monte Produce Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.44, revenue of $1.05B beats by $10M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:20 AM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce press release (NYSE:FDP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.44.
- Revenue of $1.05B (+5.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
"We delivered solid performance across our business generating strong net sales and profitability despite continued macroeconomic headwinds," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to make investments to grow our business focused on technology, product innovation, and diversification, including new higher-margin product offerings in the ready-to-eat and convenience category and an investment in blockchain-driven traceability technology."
