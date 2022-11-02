Sonnet stock surges 10% ahead of initial data from phase 1 trials of cancer drug

Nov. 02, 2022 6:22 AM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock rose ~10% premarket Wednesday after the company said it would host a webcast to share initial clinical data of SON-1010 from two trials, SB101 and SB102.
  • SB101: The phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety of multiple ascending doses of subcutaneous injections of SON-1010 in patients with cancer and will be conducted at several sites in the U.S.
  • SB102: The phase 1 study is evaluating the safety, PK and PD of single ascending doses of SON-1010, using larger groups of healthy people, and is being conducted at a single site in Australia.
  • SONN +9.54% to $3.10 premarket Nov. 2

