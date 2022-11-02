Dynatrace Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.04, revenue of $279.33M beats by $6.09M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 6:40 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dynatrace press release (NYSE:DT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $279.33M (+23.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.09M.
- Total ARR of $1,065 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 33% year-over-year
- Subscription Revenue of $261 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue $283M-$286M vs consensus of $290.71M, non GAAP EPS $0.21-$0.22 vs consensus of $0.19
- FY Outlook: Total Revenue of $1,119M-$1,126M from prior view $1,125M-$1,136M vs consensus of $1.13B, Total ARR of $1,164M-$1,172M from prior view $1,213M-$1,226M, non GAAP EPS of $0.81-$0.83 from prior view of $0.73-$0.76 vs consensus of $0.75
