Xenia Hotels AFFO of $0.31 misses by $0.04, revenue of $240.67M misses by $7.38M

Nov. 02, 2022 6:42 AM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Xenia Hotels press release (NYSE:XHR): Q3 AFFO of $0.31 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $240.67M (+39.3% Y/Y) misses by $7.38M.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: $53.8 million, increased 52.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share
  • Same-Property Occupancy: 64.2%, increased 880 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 and decreased 1,200 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019
  • Same-Property ADR: $247.74, increased 8.7% and 15.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, respectively
  • Same-Property RevPAR: $159.06, increased 25.9% and decreased 2.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, respectively
  • Same-Property Hotel EBITDA: $52.2 million, increased 31.9% and 1.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, respectively
  • Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 24.0%, decreased 17 basis points and increased 48 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, respectively

