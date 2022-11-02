The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to GSK's (NYSE:GSK) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) older adult vaccine candidate.

The FDA accepted the company's biologics license application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by May 3, 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.

The British drugmaker on Wednesday said that if approved, the RSV older adult vaccine could be the first vaccine available to help protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV infection.

The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed AReSVi-006, results from which were presented earlier this month.

The vaccine is also under review in the EU and Japan, based on the results from the same study.

The trial had evaluated a single dose of GSK's adjuvanted RSVPreF3 OA (older adult) vaccine candidate and showed an overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV-LRTD.

The GSK proprietary AS01 adjuvant system contains QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant licensed from Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Earlier in the day, GSK also reported its Q3 results and raised its FY22 outlook.

GSK +2.33% to $34.24 premarket Nov. 2