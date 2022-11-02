CVS Health in $5B deal to settle opioid lawsuits
Nov. 02, 2022 6:45 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced Tuesday that the company has agreed to pay about $5B to settle nearly all opioid-related lawsuits and claims it has been battling for a decade or more.
- If the deal is finalized, including its non-monetary terms, the pharmacy chain operator will pay $4.9 billion to states and political entities such as counties and cities. About $130M is earmarked to settle opioid claims from U.S. tribes.
- The payments will be spread over the next ten years starting from 2023, and the amount depends on the number of governmental entities that opt to join the agreement.
- The deal “is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing,” CVS Health (CVS) said, adding that with cash settlements paid over multiple years, the agreement will allow it to focus on business priorities.
- The arrangement follows a similar multibillion-dollar nationwide settlement that the three biggest medical distributors in the U.S. reached early this year to resolve the vast majority of opioid-related lawsuits.
- Read: CVS (CVS) shares are trading higher in pre-market after the company’s Q3 2022 financials topped the consensus.
Comments (2)