BitNile provides October bitcoin production update

Nov. 02, 2022 6:47 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares gained 3% Wednesday morning after the firm provided October bitcoin production and mining operation report.
  • The company's Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 948 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 36.84 trillion.
  • During the month, BitNile (NILE) received 81.2 Bitcoin as a result of its miners providing computing power to a mining pool operator. To date, BitNile (NILE) has received a total of 518.2 Bitcoin.
  • The number of miners in possession increased to 19,126 S19j Pro and XP Antminers, which once installed and energized, will generate a combined processing power of ~2.036 EH/s
  • As previously disclosed, BitNile (NILE) has agreed to purchase 21,925 Bitcoin miners from Bitmain Technologies. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, the firm expects to achieve a mining production capacity of ~2.37 EH/s.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.