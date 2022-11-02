BitNile provides October bitcoin production update
Nov. 02, 2022 6:47 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares gained 3% Wednesday morning after the firm provided October bitcoin production and mining operation report.
- The company's Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 948 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 36.84 trillion.
- During the month, BitNile (NILE) received 81.2 Bitcoin as a result of its miners providing computing power to a mining pool operator. To date, BitNile (NILE) has received a total of 518.2 Bitcoin.
- The number of miners in possession increased to 19,126 S19j Pro and XP Antminers, which once installed and energized, will generate a combined processing power of ~2.036 EH/s
- As previously disclosed, BitNile (NILE) has agreed to purchase 21,925 Bitcoin miners from Bitmain Technologies. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, the firm expects to achieve a mining production capacity of ~2.37 EH/s.
