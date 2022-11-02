NOW Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.05, revenue of $577M beats by $11.85M

Nov. 02, 2022 6:47 AM ETNOW Inc. (DNOW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • NOW press release (NYSE:DNOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $577M (+31.4% Y/Y) beats by $11.85M.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA excluding other costs for the third quarter of 2022 was $53 million or 9.2 percent of revenue
  • Cash and cash equivalents was $267 million and long-term debt was zero at September 30, 2022
  • Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 was $44 million
  • Repurchased $4 million of common stock in the first partial quarter of our share repurchase program

