Bed Bath & Beyond announces its CTO is stepping down

Nov. 02, 2022 6:50 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bed Bath & Beyond Building Exterior

M. Suhail

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) disclosed in a SEC filing that Chief Customer & Technology Officer Rafeh Masood notified the company of his resignation.

Masood stepped down from his position effective as of December 2.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) noted that Masood’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the BBBY on any matter relating to operations, policies or practices or financial statements.

Shares of BBBY poked out a gain of 1.13% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

BBBY named a new CEO on October 26. At the time the company said it would continue to execute its strategic plan under Sue Gove's leadership, with a focus on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic, and recapturing market share.

