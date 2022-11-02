OneSpaWorld Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.07, revenue of $162.29M beats by $28.34M
Nov. 02, 2022 6:51 AM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- OneSpaWorld press release (NASDAQ:OSW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $162.29M (+272.0% Y/Y) beats by $28.34M.
- The Company is not providing financial guidance pending its establishment of normalized operations of substantially all of its health and wellness centers onboard its contracted cruise ships following the business disruption and adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Notwithstanding the foregoing, for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the Company currently expects to report GAAP net income and generate positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive Adjusted net income.
