Nov. 02, 2022 6:55 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In a bid to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed its flagship showroom in Beijing's Parkview Green, an upscale downtown shopping center, late last week - Reuters.
- The Beijing showroom opened in 2013 and was the company's first one in China.
- It was renovated in 2018 and expanded to occupy two floors of the mall. But the company decided not to extend the contract.
- TSLA currently owns and runs more than 200 outlets across the country that display models and arrange test drives for potential buyers.
- Recently, Tesla has cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand.
- The company sold 318,151 vehicles in China in the first nine months of 2022, up 55% Y/Y.
- Shares are marginally down premarket.
