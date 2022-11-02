Tesla shuts down its first flagship showroom in China - Reuters

  • In a bid to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed its flagship showroom in Beijing's Parkview Green, an upscale downtown shopping center, late last week - Reuters.
  • The Beijing showroom opened in 2013 and was the company's first one in China.
  • It was renovated in 2018 and expanded to occupy two floors of the mall. But the company decided not to extend the contract.
  • TSLA currently owns and runs more than 200 outlets across the country that display models and arrange test drives for potential buyers.
  • Recently, Tesla has cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand.
  • The company sold 318,151 vehicles in China in the first nine months of 2022, up 55% Y/Y.
