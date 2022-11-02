Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) fell sharply in premarket trading after signaling that a return to growth may not return until late 2023.

For the personal care product producer’s first fiscal quarter, a report of $3.93B in sales reflected an 11% decline from the prior year while adjusted diluted EPS fell to $1.37 from $1.88 in the year prior. Management blamed COVID-19 restrictions in China and tamps on tourism for the year over year declines. That said, Wall Street had anticipated significant deceleration, with the consensus EPS and revenue expectations standing at $1.31 and $3.93B, respectively.

“For the first quarter, we delivered organic sales in line with our outlook and adjusted EPS ahead of it even as the transitory external pressures of COVID-19 restrictions in China, high inflation globally, and a strong U.S. dollar intensified,” CEO Fabrizio Freda said. “Fragrance and Hair Care each rose double digits organically, and Makeup’s renaissance continued to realize its promise in markets reopening. Skin Care was the most challenged by COVID-19 restrictions in China, which significantly impacted the category in travel retail.”

Based upon these impacts, management cut its guidance. Freda added that alongside COVID-19 impacts that are particularly pronounced in Asia, inflation, and supply chain problems, a “far-stronger US dollar” is anticipated to hurt earnings as well. A return to growth is not anticipated until the second half of the fiscal year.

“The company expects the remainder of the fiscal year to be pressured by the temporary disruptions due to headwinds from the COVID-19 restrictions in China, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, record-high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the risk of a slowdown in certain markets globally,” the company said. “The company remains optimistic about the prospects and future growth in global prestige beauty and plans to invest in its business during this difficult environment to support share gains and long-term growth.”

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) fell 10.52% in premarket trading on light volume.

Read more on the details of the results.