Trimble Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 in-line, revenue of $884.9M misses by $26.74M

Nov. 02, 2022 6:58 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Trimble press release (NASDAQ:TRMB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 in-line.
  • Revenue of $884.9M (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $26.74M.
  • Record GAAP gross margin of 58.2% and record non-GAAP gross margin of 60.9%.
  • Annualized recurring revenue was $1.55 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year, up 16 percent on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $228.1 million, 25.8 percent of revenue
  • Share repurchases of $90.0 million.
  • For the full-year 2022, Trimble now expects to report revenue between $3,665 million and $3,715 million and GAAP earnings per share of $1.76 to $1.81, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.61 and $2.67. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 23.5 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 18.3 percent.

