Owens & Minor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.5B beats by $100M
Nov. 02, 2022 7:00 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor press release (NYSE:OMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.5B (flat Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $127 million, margin up 140 basis points
- Patient Direct Revenue Growth of 142%, or 11.4% on a Pro Forma Basis for the Apria Acquisition
- Generated $69 million of cash from operations in the quarter.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue for 2022 to be in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.0 billion, reflecting: Contribution in excess of $0.9 billion from Apria
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be in a range of $527 million to $537 million
- Adjusted EPS for 2022 to be in a range of $2.50 to $2.60
