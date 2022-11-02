Owens & Minor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.5B beats by $100M

  • Owens & Minor press release (NYSE:OMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.5B (flat Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $127 million, margin up 140 basis points
  • Patient Direct Revenue Growth of 142%, or 11.4% on a Pro Forma Basis for the Apria Acquisition
  • Generated $69 million of cash from operations in the quarter.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue for 2022 to be in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.0 billion, reflecting: Contribution in excess of $0.9 billion from Apria
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be in a range of $527 million to $537 million
  • Adjusted EPS for 2022 to be in a range of $2.50 to $2.60

