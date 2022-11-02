Ryder System acquires Dotcom Distribution

Nov. 02, 2022 7:01 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) has acquired omnichannel fulfillment and distribution services provider, Dotcom Distribution.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition further bolsters Ryder's (R) e-commerce solution for B2B and B2C brands in high-value verticals including health, beauty and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel. The deal adds a 400,000 sq ft multiclient fulfillment facility in Edison, New Jersey to Ryder's e-fulfillment network.
  • Additionally, Dotcom Distribution’s leadership team, including founder and CEO Maria Haggerty, and the company’s operations team, totaling approximately 100 full-time employees, will join Ryder (R).

