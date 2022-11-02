Fall in mortgage demand narrows as long-term rates see marginal decline
Nov. 02, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -0.5% vs. -1.7% prior.
- Purchase Index: -0.8% vs. -2.3% prior
- Refinance Index: 0.2% vs. 0.0% prior
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 7.06% for the week ended Nov. 2, compared with 7.16% previously.
- "The 30-year fixed rate decreased for the first time in over two months to 7.06 percent, but remained close to its highest since 2002," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 28.6 percent of total applications from 28.2 percent the previous week, the MBA report said.
- "With most homeowners locked into significantly lower rates, refinance applications continued to run more than 80 percent below last year's pace, while the refinance share of applications was 28.6 percent – the fifth straight week below 30 percent," Kan said.
Comments