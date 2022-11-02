Frontier Communications Parent GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.30, revenue of $1.44B in-line

Nov. 02, 2022 7:03 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Frontier Communications Parent press release (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (-8.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.05 - $2.15 billion; Fiber build of 1.1 - 1.2 million new locations; Cash capital expenditures of $2.50 - $2.60 billion; Cash taxes of approximately $20 million; Net cash interest payments of approximately $485 million; Cash pension and OPEB expense of approximately $75 million (net of capitalization); Cash pension and OPEB contributions, including a catch-up from contribution waivers during bankruptcy, of approximately $135 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.