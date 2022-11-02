Frontier Communications Parent GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.30, revenue of $1.44B in-line
Nov. 02, 2022 7:03 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Frontier Communications Parent press release (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $1.44B (-8.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- FY2022 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $2.05 - $2.15 billion; Fiber build of 1.1 - 1.2 million new locations; Cash capital expenditures of $2.50 - $2.60 billion; Cash taxes of approximately $20 million; Net cash interest payments of approximately $485 million; Cash pension and OPEB expense of approximately $75 million (net of capitalization); Cash pension and OPEB contributions, including a catch-up from contribution waivers during bankruptcy, of approximately $135 million.
